The Chino High wrestling team recorded nine pinfalls and won two matches by forfeit Thursday night, easing its way to a 66-15 win against defending league champ Montclair High to kick off the 2021 Mt. Baldy League season.
Daniel Serna (145 lbs), Dylan Moreno (152), Julius Soria (160), Michael Vassalle (182), Roman Damas (215), Caleb Valenzuela (106), Jerry Sanchez (120), Evan Gray (132) and Nathaniel Gonzalez (138) had pins and Beau Parker (195) and Diego Medina (113) won by forfeit.
Chino, which won the Mt. Baldy League title in 2019, began competing in the Downey Tournament on Friday. The tournament concludes today (Dec. 11).
The Cowboys will travel to Ontario High on Thursday, Dec. 16 and will have league matches against Baldwin Park on Jan. 6, Chaffey on Jan. 13 and Don Lugo on Jan. 20.
