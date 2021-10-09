Their regular season winning streak may have ended at 21 games Oct. 1, but the Ayala High football team can now set their sights on winning the inaugural Mountain West League title with league games beginning Friday, Oct. 15.
Ayala (6-1) will host Alta Loma (5-1) and Bonita (6-1) will host Charter Oak (5-2) at 7 p.m. to kickoff the league season.
On Friday, Oct. 22, Ayala will host Bonita and Alta Loma will host Charter Oak.
The last day of the season on Friday, Oct. 29 will have Bonita hosting Alta Loma and Charter Oak hosting Ayala.
Ayala, winners of 21 straight regular season games dating back to 2019, had that streak snapped in a 21-7 loss to Glendora High (7-0) at Citrus College, getting outscored 14-0 in the second half.
Glendora running back Braydon Brus, a Northwestern University commit, ran for 125 yards and scored his 10th and 11th touchdowns of the season and quarterback Jake Denerson added a 7-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to extend the Tartans’ lead to 14 points.
Ayala High quarterback Bryan Wilson gave the Bulldogs their only score of the game on a 2-yard keeper at the 7:07 mark of the first quarter, which tied the game at 7-7.
Wilson completed seven passes for 142 yards, including four passes to Lytallion Payne II, who finished with a game-high 74 yards receiving.
