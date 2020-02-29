The Chino Hills AYSO soccer team “Extreme”

The Chino Hills AYSO soccer team “Extreme”

The Chino Hills AYSO soccer team “Extreme” placed fourth at the Section 1 playoffs in Riverside. Team members are Coach Mike Manusia, Kendra Lippa, Raelene Diaz, Kim Alvarado, Sierra Brooks, Tessa Hudson, Aubree Mendoza, Savannah Garcia, Kaya Nuno-Kimura, Celine Acevedo, Emilie Manusia, Madison Wills, Ashley Yrigoyen, Hailey Smyser and Coach Luis Nuno.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.