The Ayala High School girls’ basketball team
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The Ayala High School girls’ basketball team receives a Certificate of Recognition from Chino Hills Mayor Brian Johsz, fifth from left, for their CIF-Southern Section Division 3A championship during  2021 season. Ayala defeated San Dimas, 57-54, on June 10 to win the program’s second basketball title. Pictured are from left: coach Amber Jackson, Emily Cruz, Emma Lazaro, Jasmine Cerasuolo, Olivia Laddaga, Summer McNeal, Larissa Goshi, Ariana Gonzalez, Gian Kaur and Malia Ishbashi. Not pictured is head coach Brian Harris. 

