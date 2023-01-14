Sixteen high school football players from the Chino Valley will compete at 2 p.m. today (Jan. 14) in the annual Inland Valley Sports Hall of Fame All-Star Classic at Colton High School, 777 W. Valley Blvd., Colton.
Local players are Ayala’s Dominic Alloway, Vincent Garcia, David Saravia, Luke Williams and Tommy Tucay; Chino’s Gibby Galindo, Ian Yzabal, Daniel Nakashima and Ramon Torres; Chino Hills’ Johnathan Jaime, Jackson Nickel and Gagneet Sidhu; Don Lugo’s Ayden Machado; and Ontario Christian’s Vincent Maravilla, Dominic Tubbs and Jacob Cox.
