The Ayala High football team went 3-0 in pool play of the 11th annual Charter Oak Lou Farrar Memorial 7-on-7 Tournament in Covina, a 24-team passing-only tournament with teams around Southern California.
Ayala, the defending Mountain West League champion with a 9-2 overall and 3-0 league records in 2021, defeated South Hills, Bishop Amat and Temecula Valley in pool play and earned the No. 2 seed entering bracket play.
Charter Oak, Pasadena, Upland and Bishop Amat advanced to the semifinals and Charter Oak defeated Bishop Amat in the championship game.
Ayala will open the 2022 high school football season on Friday, Aug. 19 at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego County.
Other games are vs. Etiwanda (Aug. 26), vs. Leuzinger (Sept. 1), vs. Monrovia (Sept. 9), at Chino Hills (Sept. 16), vs. Citrus Valley (Sept. 23), vs. Glendora (Sept. 29), vs. Charter Oak (Oct. 14), at Alta Loma (Oct. 21) and at Bonita (Oct. 27).
