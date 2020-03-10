Chino Hills High graduate Onyeka Okongwu was named a Pac-12 Conference First Team and All-Freshman honoree for the 2019-20 men’s basketball season.
The University of Southern California forward averaged a team-best 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and led the Trojans in blocked shots with 76.
USC will play Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the No. 4-seed in the tournament.
The tournament continues Friday and concludes Saturday, March 14.
Okongwu led Chino Hills High to CIF State Division 1 championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and was a big part of the Huskies’ 35-0 championships season in 2015-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.