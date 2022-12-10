Nearly 450 people participated in the 11th annual Reindeer Romp 5K run-walk last Saturday morning at Ayala Park in Chino, the first of three City of Chino’s Triple Crown of 5K events taking place through March.
The Run for Russ is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, followed by the Dairyaire run on Saturday, March 4.
Everyone taking part in all three events will receive a prize from the City of Chino.
Proceeds from the Reindeer Romp benefit the Chino Valley YMCA, located at Ayala Park.
Reindeer Romp top three finishers by division (name, age, time)
Matthew Klein, 32, 17:20; Andrew Dominguez, 15, 18:33; Luis Mateo-Reyes, 13, 18:48.
Regina Lopez, 32, 20:01; Audrey Layaye, 13, 21:22; Samantha Signhi, 12, 21:43.
Reese Padilla, 8, 32:16; Madison Brown, 7, 55:30; Ariel Olivas, 8, 57:02.
Asher Andrade, 8, 24:12; Liam Flores, 7, 26:19; Jacob Bonomo, 7, 29:33.
Samantha Singhi, 12, 21:43; Alexandra Smith, 10, 21:48; Eslyn Lu, 12, 22:24.
Jack Paz, 12, 19:16; Donavon Chavez, 12, 19:35; Alexander Kolbow, 12, 21:26.
Audrey Layaye, 13, 21:22; Grace Smith, 13, 21:48; Madison Bravo, 18, 22:59.
Andrew Dominguez, 15, 18:33; Luis Mateo-Reyes, 13, 18 :48; Hunter Gillespie, 14, 19:10.
Justine Briones, 23, 30:02; Phinoa Lu, 22, 30:59; Zina Patel, 22, 31:00.
David Rivers, 23, 23:39; Austin Valle, 22, 25:55; Cameron White, 22, 30:06.
Nicole Freeman, 28, 26:44; Julia Galindo, 29, 39:19; Rachel Oliver, 26, 41:28.
Saul Lopez, 29, 25:44; Jacob Rightmer, 27, 28:19; Isaiah Estanislao, 25, 32:44.
Regina Lopez, 32, 20:01; Antoinette Altomonte, 31, 26:54; Roxana Alcala, 32, 30:50.
Matthew Klein, 32, 17:20; Andrew Bone, 30, 20:11; Greg Sianez, 30, 23:00.
Erin Sheppard, 39, 26:15; Adrienne Flores, 36, 26:19; Andrea York, 38, 26:49.
Jeff Lee, 39, 20:06; Jeff Oyama, 39, 26:32; Manuel Perez, 39, 28:02.
Jennifer Meyer, 41, 27:11; Wendy Ko, 41, 28:41; April Vega, 41, 29:18.
Richard Dan, 43, 21:21; Ricardo Workman, 42, 22:48; Patrick Duralde, 40, 23:06.
Jennifer Bravo, 45, 28:59; Norma Valle, 48, 29:58; Anna Rivers, 49, 32:31.
Scott Spicer, 49, 21:10; Julio Huaman, 46, 22:08; Albert Espinoza, 45, 22:26.
Beatrice Avila, 54, 25:55; Melanie Dinneweth, 53, 26:35; Farina Sullivan, 54, 29:43.
Ericson Orlanes, 53, 23:29; Juan Carlos Lizarde, 50, 25:42; Ed Kreitz, 54, 26:31.
Mitzi Orlanes, 55, 27:42; Bonnie Bone, 59, 31:31; Eileen Griffin, 56, 34 :56.
Archie Hamilton, 57, 22:24; Edward Valizan, 59, 23:42; Peter Moberly, 56, 28:02.
Lulu Turner, 63, 35:21; Lucia Peck, 64, 36:18; Diane Castro, 61, 40:16.
Audon Avila, 64, 38:31; Tom Tyner, 64, 45:34; Jonathan Thomas, 63, 47:25.
Cory Vela, 66, 34:11; Teresa Bennett, 69, 47:28; Ginny Russo, 68, 50:41.
Kevin Neff, 69, 26:57; Stan LeMelle, 69, 27:58; Stubbie Barr, 69, 29:12.
Vicki Tolan, 73, 38:16; Julie Washington, 73, 41:11; Jan Freeman, 72, 44:19.
Larry Haynes, 72, 27:44; Gregory Uthus, 70, 44:12; Miguel Buenrostro, 72, 55:09.
Yolanda Peterson, 75, 52:19.
Efren Arias, 76, 37:22; Barry Freeman, 76, 38:35; Cliff Peterson, 75, 51:42.
Barbara Iwasaki, 82, 1:02.12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.