Family members of longtime Chino High football equipment manager Alex Arellano gather on the Chino High field Aug. 7 for a 42-minute dedication after the beloved 77-year-old died after a battle with cancer four days earlier. The stadium lights were turned on in Mr. Arellano’s memory. He served as a volunteer for the Cowboys football program for 42 years, including 33 as its equipment manager. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.