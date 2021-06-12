She quickly earned the nicknamed “clutch.”
Ayala’s Emma Lazaro connected on back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds Thursday night, including the game-winner with 1.4 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs to a 57-54 victory over San Dimas and the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A girls’ basketball title, the program’s second overall title (2007 season).
“In the end, it came down to repetition. I’ve practiced those shots for so long,” said Lazaro, who took the final shot after point guard Ariana Gonzalez found her open on the wing. “I think I blanked out when I hit the shot. I couldn’t believe I made that.”
Lazaro finished with 16 points, including four 3-pointers in the second half. Sasha Cerasuolo had 12 points, Summer McNeal and Emily Cruz finished with nine points apiece, and Gonzalez scored eight points. The Bulldogs led 25-24 at halftime and 44-38 after three quarters before San Dimas opened the final quarter on a 15-3 run and had the lead in the final minute of the quarter before Lazaro’s 3-point heroics.
“I was happy for Emma on how hard she’s work to this point,” third-year Ayala head coach Brian Harris said. “This win is about the team and their dedication. I came here to this school because of them.”
Ayala will compete next week in the CIF State South Region Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.