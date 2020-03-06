Chino Hills High softball coach Mike Southworth has been relieved of his head coach duties after 11 seasons with the Huskies, Chino Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Imee Perius confirmed Friday morning.
Ms. Perius could not discuss details of the dismissal because it’s a personnel issue.
She said the coach was informed of the school district's decision on Thursday.
Chino Hills Principal Randal Buoncristiani informed players and parents of the dismissal either Thursday night or Friday morning as the team is competing today and Saturday at the annual Bullhead City Tournament in Arizona, several Huskies parents told the Champion on Friday.
A phone call this morning to Coach Southworth was not answered as was a call for comment to Chino Hills High athletic director Mykeal Terry.
Coach Southworth missed the Huskies' Baseline League season-opening game Tuesday at St. Lucy’s High in Glendora—a 21-1 win for Chino Hills—and was absent on the Chino Hills bench Thursday for the Huskies’ 4-3 win over O’Connor High of Phoenix at the Bullhead City Tournament.
The dismissal comes as the Huskies currently hold a 7-0 record and are ranked No. 8 in the nation on the Maxpreps.com Xcellent 25 Writers poll.
During his 11 seasons with the Huskies, Coach Southworth had a 286-84-1 record, winning six league championships and a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 title in 2012 when Chino Hills defeated South Torrance, 3-0.
A new head coach has not yet been named.
