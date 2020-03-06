Chino, CA (91710)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 52F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 52F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.