After taking a giant step forward in his career racing alongside USAC National Sprint Cars during “Indiana Sprint Week,” Eddie Tafoya Jr. returned home to Chino Hills from racing in several races at seven different tracks, finishing in the top 10 several times.
“The tracks were pretty fun” Mr. Tafoya said in regard to his first racing experience in the Hoosier state. “Every single one (track) had their own special qualities in how they changed and progressed. I definitely like Lawrenceburg and Terre Haute the best, the two biggest tracks. Tri-State is a super nice facility.”
The series started out at the Gas City I69 Speedway where Mr. Tafoya was able to finish in fourth position, allowing him to advance into the “Indiana’s Baddest Bull Ring” where he again finished in the fourth spot and just missed out on qualifying into the B circuit by one position.
As the first week of “Race Week” was ending, Mr. Tafoya entered the race at the Lawrenceburg Speedway where he was able to bounce back from his last race disappointments by capturing a 14.722 during pole position, the ninth fastest time in his group. When it was time to race, he continued to turn heads when he placed fourth in his heat while competing against two of the USAC’s racers, automatically qualifying for the final race where he started and finished in the 19th spot.
“Lawrenceburg was definitely the highlight of the trip,” Mr. Tafoya said. “We went straight into the A-Main Event from the heat race. I definitely like that fast track, and the roughness. Just had to be up on the wheel and ready to go. I was hoping to make the main straight through the heats, but I didn’t know if I could get it done (being the first time on the track).”
After experiencing the highlight of his trip, he finished off the series with an encoring finish at the Terre Haute Action Track, placing 10th and eighth, respectively, in a couple of rained out events while racing against five of the top 10 racers in USAC National point standings, which was a very rewarding because he was able to gain some much-needed experience of that challenge. Since there isn’t much racing going on in California because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Tafoya and his team are looking forward to returning to the Midwest and compete in Indiana’s annual “Smackdown” race at the Kokomo Speedway Aug 27 to 29.
