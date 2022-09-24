Chino Hills High’s Ally Plata (#27)
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Hills High’s Ally Plata (#27) records a kill Wednesday night in the Huskies’ 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Rancho Cucamonga High to improve their record to 16-0 on the 2022 season. Chino Hills is ranked second in Division 3 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls. Malena The’ led Chino Hills with 13 kills, Alexia Athans added 10 kills and Sienna Lopez finished with 13 digs for the Huskies. The Huskies will compete today (Sept. 24) in the Santiago Tournament in Corona, which began Friday. Chino Hills will play at Upland on Monday, Sept. 26, host Los Osos on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and travel to Etiwanda on Friday, Sept. 30. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.