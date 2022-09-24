Chino Hills High’s Ally Plata (#27) records a kill Wednesday night in the Huskies’ 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Rancho Cucamonga High to improve their record to 16-0 on the 2022 season. Chino Hills is ranked second in Division 3 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls. Malena The’ led Chino Hills with 13 kills, Alexia Athans added 10 kills and Sienna Lopez finished with 13 digs for the Huskies. The Huskies will compete today (Sept. 24) in the Santiago Tournament in Corona, which began Friday. Chino Hills will play at Upland on Monday, Sept. 26, host Los Osos on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and travel to Etiwanda on Friday, Sept. 30.
