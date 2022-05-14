Championship races at the CIF State Meet at Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School will begin at 10:30 a.m. today (May 14) and could feature several swimmers from Ayala and Chino Hills high schools.
Preliminary races were held Friday after Champion press time, and included the Ayala girls 200 medley relay team, the Chino Hills boys 200 free relay team, the Ayala girls 400 free relay team.
Individually, Ayala’s Charli Sunahara qualified for the state meet in the girls 100 fly and 100 breast, and Ayala’s Victoria Villareal qualified in girls 100 back.
Chino Hills High’s Madison Brieva will compete in two paralympic events—the 50 free and 100 free events—against Foothill High’s Addison Southern and Northgate High’s Isabella Barambani.
General admission tickets for today’s championship races are $12, or $5 for children 13 and older, students and seniors.
Parking is $10.
A live stream of the CIF State Swim Meet is available for a fee on the NFHS Network.
Ayala High girls finished second out of 50 teams on May 6 at the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Finals at Marguerite Aquatic Complex in Mission Viejo, finishing with a CIF-Southern Section championship in the 400 free relay, a third-place finish in the 200-medley relay, and six other top eight finishes.
The Bulldogs scored 167 points to earn the runner-up plaque.
Crescenta Valley placed first with 213 points, Martin Luther King High was third with 148.5 points, Esperanza placed fourth with 140 points and Saugus rounded out the top five with 139 points.
Riley Ogilvie, Emily Wooden, Villareal and Sunahara recorded a time of 3:32.27 to win the 400 free relay, which was nearly two seconds faster than second-place Saugus, which timed at 3:34.06.
On the boys’ side, Chino Hills finished 17th and Ayala place 44th out of 50 teams.
In Division 1, Teagan O’Dell, a Chino Hills resident and freshman at Santa Margarita High School in Orange County, set the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 record with a time of 1:55.46 in the girls 200 individual medley.
O’Dell, who competed at the U.S. Olympic swim trials prior to the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games last year, also won the girls 100 back in 52.83 and was a part of two Santa Margarita High relay teams that set records.
The girls 400 free relay team recorded a new national independent high school and CIF-Southern Section Division 1 record with a time of 3:18.22 and the 200-medley relay team broke the Division 1 record with its time of 1:39.56.
Santa Margarita won the CIF-Southern Section girls Division 1 team title for the eighth consecutive year.
CIF-Southern Section Finals
Division 2
(meet held May 6)
Girls 200 medley relay: Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Emily Wooden, Sophia Pearson, Ayala, third, 1:47.22.
Girls 200 free: Victoria Villareal, Ayala, fourth, 1:54.01; Riley Ogilvie, Ayala, 15th, 1:58.26.
Girls 50 free: Lucy Landherr, Chino Hills, 11th, 24.58.
Girls 100 fly: Charli Sunahara, Ayala, fifth, 57.17; Emily Wooden, Ayala, seventh, 57.13.
Boys 100 free: Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, 14th, 47.78.
Girls 500 free: Riley Ogilvie, Ayala, eighth, 5:09.76.
Girls 200 free relay: Emily Wooden, Anna Li, Sophia Pearson, Riley Ogilvie, Ayala, 12th, 1:41.21.
Boys 200 free relay: Jonathan Iskandar, Logan Brenner, Kai Anolin, Garrett Dykier, Chino Hills, 10th, 1:27.68.
Girls 100 back: Victoria Villareal, Ayala, fifth, 57.83.
Boys 100 back: Luke Pedroche, Ayala, 12th, 54.56.
Girls 100 breast: Charli Sunahara, Ayala, fifth, 1:04.68.
Girls 400 free relay: Riley Ogilvie, Emily Wooden, Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Ayala, first, 3:32.27; Nohely Lopez, Jill Adams, Jacqueline Shen, Lucy Landherr, Chino Hills, 15th, 3:42.97.
Division 4
(meet held last Saturday)
Boys 50 free: Mario Rodriguez, Don Lugo, 10th, 23.70.
Girls 200 free relay: Lily Estevez, Maya King, Katrina Hitchcock, Melanie Arredondo, Chino, disqualified (one swimmer left early).
Boys 100 back: Mario Rodriguez, Don Lugo, eighth, 1:03.21.
Girls 400 free relay: Lily Estevez, Janeth Bernal, Katrina Hitchcock, Melanie Arredondo, Chino, 15th, 4:26.42.
