A resignation letter submitted by Chino Hills High softball coach Mike Southworth was accepted by the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Coach Southworth, who served as coach of the Huskies since 2009, said the district accepted his resignation letter at 2 p.m. March 6.
His last game as Huskies coach was Feb. 29.
