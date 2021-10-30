They’re making it look easy.
The Chino Hills High School girls’ volleyball team recorded its third-straight, three-set sweep playoff victory Wednesday night, defeating Warren 25-13. 25-8, 25-10 to advance to tonight’s (Oct. 30) CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals.
The No. 3-seeded Huskies (17-13) will host No. 2 seed Mayfield (30-10) at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Game time is 6 p.m.
The winner of tonight’s semifinal will advance to the Division 5 title game Saturday, Nov. 6. Chino Hills last competed for a CIF-Southern Section title in 2010, falling in four sets to St. Lucy’s for the Division 2AA championship.
In Wednesday’s victory, Ashlee Sento led the Huskies with seven kills, Alexa Athens added five kills and 11 blocks and Tehya Chadwick recorded four kills for Chino Hills. Paige Gutowski finished with a game-high five aces and 13 digs.
In three playoff games, Chino Hills has defeated Gabrielino, Laguna Hills and Warren without losing a set.
In Division 2, two-time CIF State and Southern Section champion Ontario Christian fell in four sets to No. 2-seed Palos Verdes Wednesday night to end their season at 28-15. The Knights won the Ambassador League title this season with a 14-0 record.
Rian Hobbs led Ontario Christian with 16 kills, Sarah Browne added seven kills and Allyson Shim finished with six kills and two blocks.
Mt. Baldy League champ Don Lugo had its season end last Saturday with a four-set loss to South Hills in a Division 6 second-round game.
Don Lugo finishes its season at 20-6.
