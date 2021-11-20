It was only a few weeks ago that the Chino Hills High girls’ volleyball team was fighting for a spot to earn a spot in the playoffs.
Now, the Huskies are one victory away from a CIF State championship.
Chino Hills (22-15) defeated Mayfield Tuesday night 25-12, 25-13, 25-23 to win the CIF State Division 3 South Region title, and will compete at 1:30 p.m. today (Nov. 20) against North Region No. 1-ranked Carondelet of Concord in the Division 3 title game at Santiago Canyon College, 8045 E. Chapman Ave., Orange.
Tickets are only available online at gofan.co.
Tehya Chadwick had 15 kills, Cierra Grant added eight kills and Alexia Athens finished with six blocks to lead Chino Hills past Mayfield for its first South Region title. During the second set, Chino Hills recorded 17 straight points after the score was tied at 3.
Malena The’ finished with 13 digs and Paige Gutowski had 12 digs for Chino Hills, which will play in its first CIF State championship game.
