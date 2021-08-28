Ayala High head football coach AJ Gracia was glad the Bulldogs got their fourth straight win in the annual Battle of the Bone football game against Chino Hills High on Aug. 20 but admitted the victory was “ugly.”
The Bulldogs survived several turnovers and a much improved Huskies squad that was shut out by Ayala four months ago to pull out a 21-20 victory in front of a large and vocal crowd at the Ayala High stadium.
Coach Gracia had nothing but praise for the Huskies and first-year head coach Mykeal Terry after the game, saying good teams will make you make mistakes.
“For them to come back after what the scoreboard showed just four months ago (Ayala won, 42-0), for them to come out here and test our guys, I’m grateful because you want that in our rivalry game,” Coach Gracia said. “These players need to know how valuable this trophy is because sometimes I think you can take it for granted.”
Ayala running back CJ Sento ran for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner on a 1-yard run with 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter. His 1-yard run in the first quarter put the Bulldogs up 7-0 after the extra-point. Joseph Rodriguez also got in the scoring column for Ayala, recovering a Huskies fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
Chino Hills got a first-half touchdown from running back Jermar Jackson, recovered a returned an Ayala fumble for a score and took the lead on receiver Tyrese Boss’ 20-yard leaping catch in the fourth quarter.
Ayala drove the field on its final possession, including an 8-yard scramble from sophomore quarterback Bryan Wilson on a 4th-and-6 play from the 13-yard line before Sento scored the game-winning touchdown.
Wilson (12 of 30 for 157 yards and two interceptions) announced after the game he has received an offer from Florida State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.