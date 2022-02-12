U.S. Olympic softball silver medalist Delaney Spaulding will be the guest speaker at the Chino HIlls Girls Fastpitch opening-day ceremonies, scheduled for 10 a.m. today (Feb. 12) at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., west of Peyton Drive.
Two hundred and sixty seven players on 24 teams will compete in the league in 2022. Spaulding, of Rancho Cucamonga, played for UCLA from 2014 to 2017 and was a member of the U.S. Olympic silver medal winning softball team during the 2020 Summer Games.
