One of Southern California’s oldest high school track and field meets will take place today (March 4) at Chino High School.
The 72nd Chino Relays will kick off with field events at 8:30 a.m., followed by running events at 9 a.m. inside the school stadium at 5431 Jefferson Ave., west of Benson Avenue.
Teams listed to compete are Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario Christian, Alta Loma, Burroughs-Ridgecrest, Cathedral City, Heritage, Hillcrest, Martin Luther King, Ontario and Orange Vista.
Events include the 4x100 and 4x110 shuttle hurdles, 4x800, 4x200, 800m sprint medley relay, 4x1,600, 1,600 sprint medley relay, 4x100, distance medley relay, 4x400, throwers relay, pole vault, high jump, long jump, triple jump, discus and shot put.
Gates will open at 7:30 a.m.
Spectator tickets are $10, or $5 for ASB cardholders and children ages 5 to 11.
Tickets must be purchased on the GoFan app or gofan.co.
No tickets will be sold at the gate, Chino High athletic director Michael Hinkle said.
Awards will be given to the top four teams per race and field event, and overall team trophy will be awarded to the top boys and girls teams.
Chino Relays
history
The Chino Relays was first held in 1954 by Chino track and field coach Ray “Grandpa” Ortiz, who supported Chino youth sports until his death in January 2015.
He founded the Chino Pumas Youth Track Club in 1978 and was a member of Chino Pop Warner football and the Chino Youth Sports Foundation. Mr. Ortiz was the first honoree of the Chino Youth Sports Legends award in 1998 and was inducted into the United States Track and Field Southern California Association Hall of Fame in 2006.
Eleven months after his death, the track at the school was officially named the “Ray ‘Grandpa’ Ortiz Track at Chino High School.”
