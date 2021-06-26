All-Palomares League honorees were announced for the 2021 season in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls soccer, softball, swimming, and boys and girls tennis.
(Editor’s note: All-Palomares League honorees in baseball will be printed next week.)
Boys basketball
Most Valuable Player: Brenton Knapper, Colony.
First team: Ayala’s Jermaine Rogers; Colony’s Jaidyn Simpson, Jaden Henley and Denzel Hines; Glendora’s Noah Smith; Bonita’s Michael Horne; Claremont’s Sebastian DePrez.
Second team: Ayala’s Nathan Cipriano, Colony’s Kollen Murphy; Glendora’s Luke Jacobson and Braydon Wooldridge; Bonita’s Xavier Madison and Matt Smith; Claremont’s Marcus Sheppard and Isaiah Love.
Girls basketball
Most Valuable Player: Alisha Wilson, Bonita.
First team: Ayala’s Summer McNeal and Emma Lazaro; Bonita’s Analisa Eckler; Glendora’s Hailey Schafer, Kennedy Pucci and Karley Tilton; Claremont’s Adrianna Torres; Colony’s Sydney Padilla.
Second team: Ayala’s Larissa Goshi and Sasha Cerasuolo; Bonita’s Amore Mason and Chloe Medina; Bonita’s Bryanna Graham; Claremont’s Maryah Anderson and Sidney Sparks; Colony’s Ariel Del Valle.
Boys golf
Most Valuable Player: Conner Reis, Claremont.
First team: Ayala’s Tyler Hsieh, Anthony Reynoso and Zachary Quesada; Glendora’s Matthew Ibarra, Ashtin Mount and Casey Gerber; Claremont’s Harry Abbott.
Second team: Glendora’s Simon Oh, Andrew Gahshan and Will Browne; Alta Loma’s Matt Calhoun and Alex Morales; Bonita’s Jeff Plumley, Daniel Boose and Garrett Richie.
Honorable mention: Claremont’s Aaron Stockwell, Ryan Lewis and Noah Klinovsky; Bonita’s Jaxon Brunk.
Girls golf
Most Valuable Player: Kelly Xu, Claremont.
First team: Ayala’s Meera Devine; Bonita’s Jessica Xiao and Rilee Crosby; Claremont’s Madison Stout; Glendora’s Lis Oloteo.
Second team: Ayala’s Jamie Park, Ria Patel, Giselle Budiman and Samantha Fong; Claremont’s Davorah Strober and Nora Campbell; Glendora’s Dani Soto.
Honorable mention: Ayala’s Julianna Limchu; Claremont’s Mikala Purugganan; Bonita’s Taylor Ward; Glendora’s Katelyn Sise, Braxtyn Mikesell and Lauren Silva.
Boys soccer
Co-Most Valuable Players, Offense: Ayala’s Johnathan Guerrero and Claremont’s Conner Reis.
Most Valuable Player, Defense: Nick Pasquarella, Alta Loma.
First team: Ayala’s Jacob Aguayo, Ryder Kirkpatrick and Spencer Shuler; Alta Loma’s Keeghan Sauage, Cole McConnell and Phoenix Watkins; Bonita’s Nathan Powell, Thomas Howlett and Tyler Redmon; Clarmeont’s Eli Wakefield, Josiah Emerson and Trent Brewart; Colony’s Efren Nunez, Gabriel Guzman and Julio Pineda; Glendora’s Carson Barragan, Ricky Fuentes and Eric Rodriguez.
Second team: Ayala’s Chris Udo and Trisstian Hillenbrand; Alta Loma’s Eric Cortez, Drew Talley, Edgar Gonzalez and Anthony Galindo; Bonita’s Mehkai Wilson and Garrett Ritchie; Claremont’s Joaquin Arenada, Nico Quadrini and Jaiden Curlin; Colony’s Emilio Guzman and Anthony Lopez; Glendora’s Josh Arnold, Adrian Jimenez-Hernandez, Ashton Merrill and Eddy Contreras.
Girls soccer
Most Valuable Player, Offense: Madeline Coles, Claremont.
Most Valuable Player, Defense: Rachel Brown, Bonita.
First team: Ayala’s Aliza Corona, Taya Townsell, Isabella Contreras and Liberty Ortiz; Alta Loma’s Rebecca Cruz, Isabella Santa Maria and Chloe Bonilla; Bonita’s Angela Hert, Kynnedie Schweitzer and Kasey Hook; Claremont’s Amelia Loeffler, Bella Bonnett, Riley Zitar, Sophia Emerson, Vivi Rodriguez and Isabella Ramirez; Glendora’s Shyanne Schardrough.
Second team: Ayala’s Elena DeLeon, Sydney Harris and Grayton Normand; Alta Loma’s Aylin Gonzalez, Sarah Mahfoud, Taya Sanda and Chelsea Bowen; Bonita’s Sam Wilton and Jaya West; Claremont’s Maia Blanchard, Brianna Herrera, Samantha Healy, Brook Higuera and Natalie Turiace; Colony’s Michelle Larios; Glendora’s Taylor Norman and Leliani Pasillas.
Softball
Most Valuable Player: Emily Leavitt, Ayala.
First team: Ayala’s Marissa Hassis, Teyha Banks, Madison Zaro and Allyssa Alano; Bonita’s Kendall Angulo, Alyssa Doucette, Mireya Rico, Marley Goldskin and Hannah Adams; Claremont’s Madyson Clark and Isabella Rivera; Colony’s Kylie Ruiz; Glendora’s Haley Ganino and Ashley Hibbard.
Second team: Ayala’s Aleanna Ramirez, Ryanna Alano and Kamryn McCrury; Alta Loma’s Brooklyn Stone; Bonita’s Kailey Scott, Bryce Schroyer, Brooklyn Schroyer and Breanna Orozco; Clarmeont’s Abby Moran, Sydney Diaz and Meghan Mason; Colony’s Desteny Garcia; Glendora’s Mackenna Coleman, Bridget Nemeth and Marisa Duarte.
Swimming
(League champions, by event)
Girls’ 200 medley relay: Victoria Villareal, Anna Li, Charli Sunahara, Emily Wooden, Ayala, 1:49.07.
Boys’ 200 medley relay: Beau Ruffner, Mercer Weis, Roman Savage, Zachary Turner, Claremont, 1:39.64.
Girls’ 200 free: Emily Wooden, Ayala, 1:59.08.
Boys’ 200 free: Zachary Martin, Claremont, 1:46.85.
Girls’ 200 IM: Victoria Villareal, Ayala, 2:10.79.
Boys’ 200 IM: Mercer Weis, Claremont, 1:58.82.
Girls’ 50 free: Samantha Azuma, Glendora, 24.63.
Boys’ 50 free: Cody Lehotsky, Bonita, 22.39.
Girls’ 100 fly: Charli Sunahara, Ayala, 57.34.
Boys’ 100 fly: Roman Savage, Claremont, 54.57.
Girls’ 100 free: Samantha Azuma, Glendora, 53.50.
Boys’ 100 free: Zachary Martin, Claremont, 48.39.
Girls’ 500 free: Sophia Pearson, Ayala, 5:28.41.
Boys’ 500 free: Roman Savage, Claremont, 4:49.94.
Girls’ 200 free relay: Grace Walker, Maddie Jackson, Cassandra Flores, Isabel Kumar, Bonita, 1:45.22.
Boys’ 200 free relay: Nathan West, Ryan Sung, Max Distaso, Cody Lehotsky, Bonita, 1:30.89.
Girls’ 100 back: Victoria Villareal, Ayala, 59.35.
Boys’ 100 back: Luke Pedroche, Ayala, 54.31.
Girls’ 100 breast: Charli Sunahara, Ayala, 1:06.91.
Boys’ 100 breast: Mercer Weis, Claremont, 1:00.40.
Girls’ 400 free relay: Victoria Villareal, Anna Li, Emily Wooden, Charli Sunahara, Ayala, 3:37.07.
Boys’ 400 free relay: Beau Ruffner, Roman Savage, Mercer Weis, Zachary Martin, Claremont, 3:18.07.
Boys tennis
Most Valuable Player, Singles: Brody Bohren, Claremont.
Most Valuable Players, Doubles: Caleb Setters and Joey Anagnos, Claremont.
First team: Ayala’s Dylan Ojeda and Nick Abu-Wishah; Claremont’s Ronald Chen, DJ Brownlee, Lance Lao and Lucas Rival; Bonita’s Jonathan Nguyen and Sid Maharana; Colony’s Trey Salmon.
Second team: Ayala’s Richard Hu; Claremont’s Aidan Poopat, Alex Chang, Nathan Kim and Jason Ngo; Bonita’s Antonio Casio; Glendora’s Ethan Gou and Grant Cushman; Alta Loma’s Matt Franklin and Eric Lee.
Girls tennis
Most Valuable Player, Singles: Goldie La, Claremont.
Most Valuable Player, Doubles: Sydney O’Neill and Aubrie Butler, Alta Loma.
First team: Ayala’s Loren Tayag; Claremont’s Sydney La, Caren Uribe and Jahday Drewery; Glendora’s Emily Lam and Steffanie Lam; Alta Loma’s Lauren Bowz, Yvonne Park and Delaney Carrasco.
Second team: Ayala’s Rebekah Jung, Christina Ngyuen; Keerti Jeeva; Claremont’s Elizabeth Gonzalez, Martina DeNigris and Camila Fernandez; Alta Loma’s Cadence Liefveld, Bella Holguin and Camila Fernandez.
