Three Chino Valley Unified high school cross country teams competed for the first time in 2021 Saturday morning, more than 11 months after schools and sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been 346 days since our school last competed in a sporting event,” said Chino High athletic director Mike Hinkle at the Chino and Don Lugo dual meet at Don Lugo High in Chino.
Less than three miles to the southwest, the Ayala High boys and girls cross country teams got started with a home dual meet against fellow Palomares League member Bonita High School.
At Don Lugo High, all runners started out the morning meet wearing facemasks, but were allowed to remove them after the race began.
Chino boys defeated Don Lugo, 17-38, led by a first-place overall finish by Rodrigo Aguilera, who finished the three-mile course in 16:14.66.
Cesar Hernandez placed second overall in 16:33.20, Adam Perez was third in 16:34.98, Kristian Kimberlin took fifth in 16:54.65 and Joveth Carrasco ran sixth at 17:18.20 for Chino High.
Don Lugo’s Robbie Valdez placed fourth overall in 16:50.47, followed by Haden Garcia (seventh, 17:19.99), Franklin Peck (eighth, 17:38.63), Jordan Berkley (ninth, 17:51.98) and Andres Barragan (10th, 18:03.14).
In the girls race, Don Lugo narrowed out a 27-29 win over Chino, led by Aariana Amezcua’s second-place finish in 18:43.84 and Nicole Boskovich’s third-place run in 19:44.04.
Chino High’s Mia Chavez won the race in 16:33.17, which was the second fastest time of the day by a male or female runner.
Chino’s Alexis Wachowski placed fourth in 20:14.73, Breanna Barragan-Ochoa was seventh in 21:54.71, Alyssa Trejo took eighth in 22:51.37, and Mikani Telles was ninth in 23:12.94.
Baylin Polite took fifth overall for Don Lugo in 20:31.27. Naya Garcia took sixth in 20:57.31 and Arianna Hernandez placed 11th in 27:06.61 for Don Lugo.
Ayala vs. Bonita
Ayala 15, Bonita 48 (boys)
Ayala 15, Bonita 49 (girls)
Ayala had a perfect day against the Bearcats on Saturday, taking first- through fifth overall in the boys and girls races.
Boys: Austin Lemus (first, 15:27.85), Mason Ma (second, 15:29.41), Sebastian Contreras (third, 15:41.65), Vincent Wood (fourth, 15:44.56), and Nathan Tsai (fifth, 15:49.96). All five Ayala runners were separated by only 22 seconds.
Girls: The Bulldogs took the top six spots, eight of the top 10, and 15 of the top 17 spots. Emily Schott (first, 17:41.78), Shaina Berk (second, 18:05.70), Cadence Chang (third, 18:10.94), Roxanne Ehrig (fourth, 18:38.65), and Emma Bialy (fifth, 18:40.72).
