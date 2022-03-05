Ontario Christian High’s Chloe Briggs wears jersey number 24, but 40 has been her lucky number after two games in the CIF State Division 2 girls’ basketball playoffs.
The junior from Chino scored 40 points Thursday after scoring 40 points Tuesday to lead the Knights into tonight’s South Region home semfinal game against Sage Hill. Tonight’s winner will advance to the South Region title game on Tuesday, March 8 with a shot at reaching the title game in Sacramento next Saturday.
The No. 2-ranked Knights defeated Pacifica Christian-Orange County, 69-58, Thursday. In addition to Briggs’ 40, Shayla Gillmer had 13 points and Brooklyn Goedhart had 11 for the Knights, who improved to 31-4 this season.
