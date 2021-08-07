Chamber golf event Aug. 23
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Several early-registration spots for $125 per person are available before the price rises to $149.
Players will have the chance to compete in the hole-in-one contest to win a car from M.K. Smith Chevrolet in Chino.
A raffle and auction will be held, and food will be available. Sponsorship packages are available, organizers said.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or contact Zeb Welborn at zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 973-9089.
Habitat for Humanity Aug. 30
Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity Charity Golf Classic will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills. Cost is $150 per golfer or $500 for a foursome. Lunch is $10 and dinner-only tickets are $50. Cost includes green fees and cart, driving range, golfer giveaways, raffle tickets and dinner. Registration is available at habitatpv.org or call (909) 596-7098.
ETA Alpha Alpha Scholarship Sept. 5
The inaugural ETA Alpha Alpha Scholarship golf tournament will tee off at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per player, which includes dinner.
Chino Valley Young Life Sept. 23
The Chino Valley Young Life nine-hole golf tournament will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Cllub, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost is $125 per golfer or $400 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $50. For information or to register, visit chinovalley.younglife.org.
Dog Leg Classic Sept. 20
Inland Valley Humane Society will host its 32nd annual Dog Leg Classic golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $175 for individuals, or $700 for a foursome.
Check-in and breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun tee off will take place at 11 a.m. Several on-the-course contests will take place, including longest drive, closest to the pin and hole-in-one. Proceeds will benefit the Inland Valley Humane Society.
To register, visit ivhssp ca.org.
Ayala High football Oct. 11
The Ayala High football program will host its third annual golf tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills. Cost is $150 per player, or $500 for a foursome until Sept. 15.
After that date, the cost increases by $25. Super-tickets can be purchased for an additional $30. Dinner-only tickets are $25.
A dinner, awards and auction will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sponsorship packages are available.
Proceeds will benefit Ayala football for team uniforms and equipment upgrades.
Information: Debbi Williams at ayalabulldogfoot ball@gmail.com.
Don Lugo Sports Boosters Oct. 15
Don Lugo High Sports Boosters will host its annual tournament at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Lunch-only tickets are $30. Cost is $100 per golfer, which includes a continential breakfast and lunch.
On-the-course-contests will be held. Information: Bobby Martinez at (909) 996-3304 or Shelley Ryan at (909) 489-1271.
Chino Pop Warner golf event Nov. 26
A four-man scramble golf tournament with proceeds benefitting Chino Pop Warner youth football will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost is $145 per player. On-the-course contests will be held. Cash prizes will be awarded, including $800 for first-place,
For information or to register, send a text to (909) 573-2599.
