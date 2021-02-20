Ontario Christian High sophomore Chloe Briggs

Chloe Briggs

Ontario Christian High sophomore Chloe Briggs announced Sunday on her Twitter account she has received a scholarship offer from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. The latest offer was the seventh from a major university for the point guard, who set a CIF-Southern Section record during the 2019-20 with 1,207 points scored in a season. Briggs, a Chino Hills resident, has also received offers from Texas Tech University, UCLA, Oregon, Oklahoma, Long Beach State and University of California, Santa Barbara. She is currently playing travel basketball with Cal Storm Team Taurasi, named for the Don Lugo High graduate and WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.