Football
Nov. 4 first-round playoff schedule (games played after Champion press time).
Division 7: Sultana (6-4, third place in Mojave River League) at Ontario Christian (8-2, third place in Ironwood League).
Division 11: Chino (5-5, second place in Sierra League) at Capistrano Valley Christian (8-1, Mesquite League champion)
Division 3
Corona Del Mar 30, Ayala 23
Ayala was outscored 17-10 in the second half Thursday night in their loss to Corona Del Mar in a first-round game played at Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach.
The Bulldogs, who end their season at 8-3, led 6-0 after one quarter and were tied with Corona Del Mar, 13-13, at the half.
Oct. 28 scores
Sierra League
Covina 49,
Chino 27
Covina captured the Sierra League championship with a 22-point win over Chino. Joseph Rangel rushed for 162 yards on 30 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, Jake Duronslet added 73 rushing yards on four carries and had two touchdowns and Ronnie Ropke caught two touchdown passes for the Colts (6-4 overall).
Chino’s Nathan Blanco had a 1-yard touchdown run, Maximus Barroso connected with Daniel Nakashima on a 55-yard halfback pass for a score, Barroso caught a 56-yard touchdown catch and Gibby Galindo found the endzone on a 1-yard run for the Cowboys (5-5).
Ironwood
League
Ontario Christian 40, Heritage Christian 7
The Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with a regular-season finale victory over Heritage Christian.
Logan Escoto finished with seven carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns, Brandon Rodgers had four carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and Marquis Bradley and Ryan Luque each caught a touchdown pass for Ontario Christian, which improved to 8-2 with the win.
Ontario Christian’s defense held Heritage Christian to 187 yards of offense.
Girls tennis
Division 3
Vista Murrieta 15,
Chino 3
Mt. Baldy League co-champion Chino was eliminated from the Division 3 playoffs with a first-round loss to Vista Murrieta on Wednesday. The Cowgirls finish their season at 15-7.
Division 4
Ontario Christian 9, Norwalk 9
(OC wins tiebreaker, 90-83)
Ontario Christian (16-0) advanced to the second round after beating Norwalk on Wednesday in a first-round match at the Claremont Tennis Club.
Knights singles winners were Chloe Angeles (6-4, 6-3, 6-2); Olivia Galindo (6-3, 7-5).
Doubles winners were Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney (6-2, 6-2); Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa (6-3); Paulina Beckett and Danica Peters (6-2).
Ontario Christian played Paloma Valley Friday afternoon after Champion press time.
Quarterfinal matches are set for Monday, Nov. 7, semifinal matches are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9 and championship games are set for Friday, Nov. 11.
Boys water polo
Division 3
Elsinore 10,
Chino Hills 9
Chino Hills finished its season at 17-11 with its first-round loss to Elsinore High School Tuesday. With the win, Elsinore improved to 17-5.
Division 4
Yucaipa 15,
Ayala 3
Yucaipa jumped out to a 6-2 halftime lead and held the Bulldogs to one-second half goal Tuesday in a first-round playoff game. The Bulldogs finish their season at 10-12.
Division 5
Don Lugo 9,
El Modena 5
Don Lugo advanced to the quarterfinals after Thursday’s victory over El Modena High in Orange. The Conquistadores will travel to Corona High today (Nov. 5). Game time was not available at Champion press time. Corona defeated Lakeside High of Elsinore on Thursday to advance to today’s quarterfinal.
Don Lugo 16,
Ocean View 7
Mt. Baldy League champion Don Lugo improved its season record to 19-10 with Tuesday’s first round victory over Ocean View.
Buena Park 19,
Chino 3
Chino’s season came to an end Tuesday with a first-round loss to the Coyotes at the Chino High pool. The Cowboys finish their season at 8-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.