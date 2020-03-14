Chino Pegasus Baseball team

Chino Pegasus Baseball team

Chino Pegasus Baseball team won the 2020 Leap Year Tournament. Team members are David Arias, Jayden Ruiz, Sammy Uriarte, Marcus Munoz, Apolo Yonemoto, Colton Fox, Isaac Medina, Ernesto Hernandez, Gavyn Alfaro, Aidan Erlandsen and Joseph Valencia. Not pictured are Manager Marcus Munoz, Coach Jorge Arias, Esteban Ruiz and Jose Hernandez.

