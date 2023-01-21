OCHS’ Saldivar hits 17 3’s in single game to set state record

Dejah Saldivar

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

It was a night to remember for Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball player Dejah Saldivar.  

The sharpshooting  5-foot-5 junior connected on a California state record 17 3-pointers on Jan. 13 in the Knights’ 115-30 win over Linfield Christian in an Ambassador League game played at Knights Center in Ontario.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.