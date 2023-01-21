OCHS’ Saldivar hits 17 3’s in single game to set state record

It was a night to remember for Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball player Dejah Saldivar.
The sharpshooting 5-foot-5 junior connected on a California state record 17 3-pointers on Jan. 13 in the Knights’ 115-30 win over Linfield Christian in an Ambassador League game played at Knights Center in Ontario.
Saldivar hit 17 of 31 3-point shots and finished with 51 points.
She currently ranked in the top five in the nation this season in 3-point baskets made this season 101.
Three players — Hanford’s Taylor Spikes in 2010, Alhambra’s Kelli Kamida in 2014 and Mira Mesa’s Jennell Hooftallen in 2017— tied for the state record with 16 3-pointers in a game.
This season, Saldivar has made 101 of 247 3-point attempts and is averaging 14.6 points per game for Ontario Christian (20-2).
