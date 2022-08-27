‘Sour Smurfs’ go undefeated to capture league title

Sour Smurfs

The Sour Smurfs age 10 to 12 girls basketball team finished undefeated in the City of Chino Summer Youth Basketball League held at the Preserve Community Center. In the championship game, the Sour Smurfs won 24-23. Team members are Alaina Reyes, Hailey Maldonado, Lauren Leib, Aubrey Sandoval, Alice Diep, Aubree Anderson, Gabriella Cottle, Ellie Peterson, Sofia Camacho and Eva Camacho. Not pictured are Coach Gabe Cottle and Assistant Coach Preston Peterson.

