Twenty high school baseball teams, including Chino and Ontario Christian, began play Tuesday in the annual Chino High School Brian Hamilton Tournament.
Games will also be played on Friday, Feb. 21; Monday, Feb. 24; Wednesday, Feb. 26; Friday, Feb. 28.
The third-place game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, followed by the 2 p.m. championship game at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
Teams entered in this year’s tournament are Chino, Ontario Christian, Valley View, Norco, Kaiser, Montclair, Indio, Vista Del Lago, Beckman, Northview, Los Osos, Victor Valley, Claremont, Flintridge Prep, Garey, Beaumont, Diamond Ranch, Moreno Valley, Chaparral and Apple Valley.
Game schedules (all games scheduled for 3:15 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Vista Del Lago at Chino; Ontario Christian at Kaiser; Valley View at Norco; Indio at Montclair; Beckman at Northview; Los Osos at Victor Valley; Claremont at Flintridge Prep; Garey at Beaumont; Diamond Ranch at Moreno Valley; Chaparral at Apple Valley.
Friday, Feb. 21
Chino at Beaumont; Apple Valley at Ontario Christian; Norco at Los Osos; Northview at Valley View; Moreno Valley at Indio; Kaiser at Beckman; Victor Valley at Chaparral; Flintridge Prep at Montclair; Garey at Claremont; Vista Del Lago at Diamond Ranch.
Monday, Feb. 24
Moreno Valley at Chino; Northview at Ontario Christian; Chaparral at Norco; Valley View at Victor Valley; Indio at Claremont; Beaumont at Vista Del Lago; Beckman at Apple Valley; Los Osos at Kaiser; Diamond Ranch at Flintridge Prep; Montclair at Garey.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Chino at Diamond Ranch; Ontario Christian at Beckman; Victor Valley at Norco; Kaiser at Northview; Indio at Beaumont; Flintridge Prep at Moreno Valley; Chaparral at Los Osos; Vista Del Lago at Garey; Apple Valley at Valley View; Claremont at Montclair.
Friday, Feb. 28
Schedule to be announced.
Saturday, Feb. 29 (at Chino HS)
Third-place game, 11 a.m.; Championship game, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.