A dozen Chino Valley high school basketball and soccer teams qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs with first-round games in girls’ sports beginning today (Feb. 12) while boys’ sports began Friday.
The Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball team (25-3, Ambassador League champs) earned the top seed in Division 2A and will host Upland (13-11).
Chino Hills (17-6) will host Millikan (10-6) in a Division 2AA first-round girls basketball game. In Division 3A, Chino (14-9, Mt. Baldy League champion) will host Godinez (14-14) and Don Lugo (11-14) will travel to Encino-Holy Martyrs (19-5).
Boys basketball first-round games played Friday after Champion press time were Laguna Hills (14-12) at Ayala (20-7) in Division 3A; Corona (14-13) at Chino (12-2, Mt. Baldy League champion) in Division 3A; and Ontario Christian (18--8) at Rialto (18-11) in Div. 4AA.
Second-round games are set for Feb. 15 (boys) and Feb. 16 (girls).
In girls’ soccer, Ontario Christian (14-6-0) will travel to Mary Star of the Sea (7-2-2) in Division 6.
In Division 4, Don Lugo defeated Charter Oak, 6-2, Thursday and will play top-seed Granite Hills or Beaumont on Wednesday.
First-round boys’ soccer playoff games played Friday were Ayala (6-4-8) at El Rancho (19-3-3) in Division 3; Chino Hills (12-5-2) at Desert Mirage (20-0-1) in Division 5; and Ontario Christian (8-6-8) at Elsinore (13-5-2) in Division 6.
Second-round matches for boys are Feb. 15 with girls’ scheduled for Feb. 16.
