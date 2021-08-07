Don Lugo High hired Michael Reyes, the assistant coach at Bonita High the past four seasons, as its head baseball coach, Don Lugo High athletic director James Donoho confirmed Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Upland resident is replacing three-year varsity coach and 1992 Chino High graduate Eric Highstreet, who last month moved to Virginia.
The hiring is pending approval by the Chino Valley Unified School District board.
It will be the first head coaching position for Coach Reyes, a 2012 Bonita High graduate.
He’ll be the third head baseball coach for Don Lugo since the conclusion of the 2015 season, the year legendary head coach Joe Marcos retired after 31 seasons and 504 career wins.
Despite the coaching changes, Don Lugo baseball has won nine consecutive league championships.
Coach Highstreet led the Conquistadores to two league titles with an 48-15-1 overall record during the 2021, 2020 and 2019 seasons. No league champion was crowned in 2020 because coronavirus forced a stoppage to the season.
Jeff Abel led Don Lugo to three titles from 2016 to 2018, compiling a 64-19-1 record and Marcos led the team to the previous four titles from 2012 to 2015.
“I want to bring stability to the coaching position for sure,” Coach Reyes said. “Give a lot of credit to the players, staff and school officials for all the turnover the school has had.”
Coach Reyes has a connection to the Marcos family, having coached with Joe and his son Ryan the past four years at Bonita High.
Ryan Marcos was hired as Bonita head baseball coach in 2018 and hired his father and Coach Reyes as assistant coaches in his first season.
Coach Reyes said he’ll enjoy coaching on the Don Lugo High baseball field, which was named Joe Marcos Baseball Field in June 2018.
Coach Reyes will teach world history at Don Lugo this school year.
He played four seasons at Bonita High in La Verne, including two varsity seasons and won a CIF-Southern Section championship during his senior season in 2012.
He was the Bearcats’ second baseman.
During his four seasons at the University of La Verne, the Leopards advanced as far as the NCAA Division 3 Regional Playoffs during his junior season when he was the team’s shortstop.
The 2022 high school baseball season begins Saturday, Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.