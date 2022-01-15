Team Finesse

Team Finesse won the  13U Blueprint Basketball Bronze Division tournament championship last weekend at the Ladera Sports Center in Ladera Ranch. The team defeated The Hills, 40-27, and the Aliso Warriors, 62-55 in the seven-team tournament. Team members are Robert Fernandez, Devin Massey, Justin Lind, Jordan King, Troy Abandy, Maximilian Stine, Elijah Johnson, Owen Cantos, Coach Owen Cantos. Not pictured are Antonio Lopez, Nathan Lopez and Coach Rudy Lopez.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.