OCHS’ Briggs commits to University of Washington

Ontario Christian High standout girls’ basketball player Chloe Briggs, a Chino resident, made a verbal committment last weekend to the University of Washington, she announced on her Instagram page. Briggs, the CIF-Southern Section’s single-season scoring leader set as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, had led the Ontario Christian High School girls’ basketball team to three straight CIF-Southern Section title games and three consecutive trips to the CIF State Playoffs. In three seasons at Ontario Christian, she has averaged 28.9 points per game.
