Three Chino Valley track and field athletes brought home five CIF-Southern Section titles last Saturday at the division finals, the final event of the 2021 season.
Chino High’s Mia Chavez, a junior, captured the Division 2 800m and 1,600m titles, Ontario Christian High junior Christian Burroughs easily won the Division 4 discus and shot put championships, and Ayala High senior Marcus Monroe capped his career with a Division 1 title in boys’ long jump.
Ontario Christian boys’ placed second out of 39 teams in the Division 4 team standings, earning the runner-up plaque with 46 points.
Thousand Oaks won the Division 4 team title with 79 points.
Burroughs finished with a throw of 160-01 in the discus event, which was more than 22 inches more than second-place finisher Esai Vega of Carpinteria High.
Burroughs’ Ontario Christian teammate Luke Lin, a senior, placed third in discus with his throw of 133-01.
In shot put, Burroughs’ throw of 54-05.75 was six feet longer than the throw of second-place Bryan Chang of Xavier Prep and nearly eight feet longer than third-place Nathaniel Ocegueda of Fillmore.
Chavez won the Division 2 800m and 1,600m races by less than a second, recording a 2:12.12 in the 800m and 5:05.01 in 1,600m.
Emma Hadley of Anaheim Canyon placed second in the 800m at 2:13.84 and J.W. North High’s MacKenzie Browne placed second in 1,600m at 5:05.85.
Monroe captured the Division 1 long jump title with a leap of 22-06.50, beating out the second-place jump of Cajon High’s Seth Johnson, who was measured at 22-03. He became the first Ayala High track and field athlete to win a Division 1 championship and was the first Bulldog since 2016 to win an CIF-SS title.
Monroe also cleared 6-10 in the high jump, placing second in the event.
CIF-Southern Section Finals
Division 1
Ayala High School
Team standings: Boys, sixth out of 48 teams; Girls, 13th out of 40 teams.
Individual results: Ariana Gonzalez (girls’ 100m hurdles, sixth, 14.86); Kayla McBride (girls’ 100m, third, 11.99); Chase Mars (boys’ 100m, second, 10.56);
Ariana Gonzalez (girls’ 300m hurdles, sixth, 46.34); Kayla McBride (girls’ 200m, did not finish, false start); Ariana Gonzalez (girls’ high jump, seventh, 5-02); Madeline Seifert (girls’ pole vault, fourth, 11-09);
Marcus Monroe (boys’ high jump, second, 6-10); Marcus Monroe (boys’ long jump, first, 22-06.50); Xavier English (boys’ discus, seventh, 143-03).
Division 2
Chino High School
Team standings: Girls, 10th out of 40 teams; Boys, 30th out of 46 teams.
Individual results: Mia Chavez (girls’ 800m, first, 2:12.12); Mia Chavez (girls’ 1,600m, first, 5:05.01); Alexis Wachowski (girls’ pole vault, did not place); Kristian Kimberlin (boys’ 800m, fourth, 1:55.07); Cesar Hernandez (boys’ pole vault, eighth, 12-08).
Division 4
Ontario Christian High School
Team standings: Boys, 2nd out of 39 teams; Girls, no team score.
Individual results: Isabel Sanchez, Samantha Deiner, Kendra Fair, Keegan Corley (girls’ 4x400m, ninth, 4:32.12); Edward Frailing (boys’ 400m, sixth, 53.05); Aiden Vorster (boys’ 1,600m, seventh, 4:30.23); Aiden Vorster (boys’ 3,200m, eighth, 9:48.40);
Micah Belden (boys’ 110m hurdles, fifth, 16.88); Micah Belden (boys’ 300m hurdles, fifth, 42.77); Isaac Cortez, Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Tyler Ford (boys’ 4x100m, seventh, 45.14); Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Isaac Cortez, Aiden Thigpen (boys’ 4x400m, fifth, 3:35.66); Edward Frailing (boys’ long jump, ninth, 19-03.25);
Christian Burroughs (boys’ shot put, first, 54-05.75); Christian Burroughs (boys’ discus, first, 160-01; Luke Lin (boys’ discus, third, 133-01).
