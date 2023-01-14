The Chino Hills High girls’ water polo team opened its Baseline League season Tuesday afternoon, defeating Etiwanda, 9-2, at the Chino Hills High pool.
Lucy Landherr scored a game-high five goals to lead the Huskies to their 12th win of the 2022-23 season.
Chino Hills (12-5, 1-0), the defending CIF-Southern Section Division 6 champion (12-5, 1-0) is ranked 77th nationally by maxpreps.com.
The Huskies will host Rancho Cucamonga at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 and travel to Upland High for a 4:15 p.m. start Thursday, Jan. 19.
