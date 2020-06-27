Youth golfers can compete in the El Prado Junior Championships on Sunday, July 26 at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
The event is open to golfers age 17 and younger.
El Prado Golf Course is located at 6555 Pine Ave., west of Euclid Avenue.
Cost is $60 for golfers 12 and up, and $40 for golfers 11 and younger, organizers said. The cost includes green fee, range balls, prizes, drinks and a one-year membership into the El Prado Junior Club.
The individual-stroke play tournament will be held on El Prado’s Butterfield Stage Course.
Tee off is noon. The tournament will conclude by 5 p.m.
Golfers will be divided into separate age groups— 11 and under, 12 to 14 and 15 to 17.
The youngest group will play nine holes and the two older groups will play 18 holes.
For information, call Art Guevara at (626) 712-1405, email art@elpradogolf courses.com or visit elpra dogolfcourses.com.
