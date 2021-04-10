Ayala High’s Luke Solis, left, is greeted by teammate Troy McCain after Solis launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday afternoon during Ayala’s 8-4 win over Corona High. Ayala, the 13th-ranked team in California and No. 2-ranked team in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section, improved to 6-1. Ayala played at Alta Loma on Friday after Champion press time. Against Corona, Solis finished 4 for 4, Ty Borgogno went 2 for 3 with a double and Troy McCain added two hits for Ayala.
