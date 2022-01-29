Chino Hills High’s Nathan Heredia and Juan Zaragoza each had a goal Tuesday night to lift the Huskies’ boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Rancho Cucamonga in a Baseline League game at the Chino Hills stadium.
The victory improved the Huskies’ record to 10-4 overall, 4-2 in league and putting the team into sole possession of second place in the league standings.
The Huskies will play at Damien High in La Verne on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and host Baseline League leader Los Osos on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Both games next week begin at 6 p.m.
