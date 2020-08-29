The annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 3,500 people attend the event, which has been held in front of a sold-out crowd every year since 1991 in the month of July.
Next year’s event has not yet been scheduled.
