Opening ceremonies for the 2021 Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week event pitting employees of governmental agencies and private business in sporting and gaming competitions, was held last Saturday at Ayala Park in Chino.
Last year’s event was cancelled because of coronavirus.
Spectators will not be allowed at in-person events, and some events played on Zoom can be viewed at chinocorporatechallenge.com. Teams competing this year are the Chino Heroes consisting of Chino Police and Chino Valley Fire District, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino, City of Chino Hills and Hussmann.
The City of Chino Hills is the defending champion.
This week’s schedule:
•Today (May 1): Basketball Challenge, 9 a.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. The challenge will consist of a basketball skills challenge, shooting challenge and 3-point shootout.
•Monday, May 3: Virtual Game Night 1, 5 p.m., on Zoom. Games include Wheel of Fortune, Bingo, Yahtzee, Bunco, Answer Battle and Jeopardy.
•Tuesday, May 4: Virtual Game Night 2, 5 p.m., on Zoom. Games include MadGab, Shoutrageous and Name That Tune.
•Wednesday, May 5: Horseshoes, 4 p.m., Villa Park, 13501 Third St., Chino.
•Thursday, May 6: Bocce Ball, 5 p.m., Ayala Park Soccer Field, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
•Friday, May 7: Closing Ceremonies and Family Feud, 4:45 p.m. on Zoom.
Event results
(first through fifth place, if applicable)
Relay run
Women’s 18-35, 36+
City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Men’s 18-35, 36+
City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Cornhole
Men’s Division: City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino’s Heroes.
Women’s Division: Hussmann, Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Coed Division: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Medical Center, Hussmann, Chino’s Heroes, City of Chino Hills.
Virtual trivia night
City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, Chino’s Heroes, Chino Valley Medical Center
Pickleball
Men’s Division: Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino Hills, Chino’s Heroes.
Coed Division: City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann
Virtual Texas Hold’em
Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Hussmann, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Golf
2-person individual: Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, Chino’s Heroes, City of Chino.
Coed scramble: City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, Chino Valley Medical Center.
2-person scramble: City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann.
Big Cheese scramble: City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, City of Chino, Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Amazing Race
Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino’s Heroes, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: chinocorporatechallenge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.