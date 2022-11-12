Eight Chino Valley cross country teams and Don Lugo High’s Aariana Amezcua, the Mt. Baldy League individual champion, advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.
Preliminary races in Divisions 1 and 5 were held Friday after Champion press time.
Divisions 2, 3, and 4 are scheduled for today (Nov. 12).
Mt. San Antonio College is located at 1110 N. Grand Ave.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for high school students with identification and children ages 5 to 13.
Parking is $10, cash only.
All tickets must be purchased through the GoFan app or the GoFan website at https://gofan.co.
Today’s schedule has Ayala High girls competing at 9:23 a.m. in the second heat of Division 2 and Ayala High boys at 10:20 a.m. in the third heat of Division 2.
At 10:45 a.m., the Chino High girls and Don Lugo’s Amezcua will compete in the second heat of Division 3, followed by the Don Lugo High boys running at 11:43 in the second heat of Division 3.
On Friday, after Champion press time, the Ontario Christian High girls and boys competed in Division 5 and the Chino Hills girls and boys competed in Division 1.
Teams advancing from today’s preliminaries will advance to the CIF-Southern Section Finals, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at Mt. San Antonio College.
The finals schedule has the Division 4 girls race at 7:45 a.m., followed by Division 5 girls at 8:05 a.m., Division 4 boys at 8:25 a.m., Division 5 boys at 8:45 a.m., Division 1 girls at 9:05 a.m., Division 2 boys at 9:25 a.m., Division 3 girls at 9:45 a.m., Division 1 boys at 10:10 a.m., Division 2 girls at 10:35 a.m., and Division 3 boys at 11 a.m.
Tickets for the CIF-Southern Section Finals are available at the Go Fan app or website. Cost is $12 for adults, and $5 for high school students with identification and children ages 5 to 13. Parking is $10 cash.
The CIF State Meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
