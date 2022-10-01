It was another big victory for the Ontario Christian High football team Thursday night.
The Knights improved to 6-0 overall, and opened Ironwood League play with a 55-6 victory over Big Bear High at the Ontario Christian field, bumping their per game scoring average to 43.3 points per game this season.
Marquis Bradley caught two touchdown passes (17- and 1-yards) and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score and Hayden Slegers scored two touchdowns on runs on 12- and 20-yards. Jack Molina, Dominic Tubbs and Zander Lewis all ran in a touchdown for the Knights, who led 35-0 at the half.
The Knights travel to Village Christian in Sun Valley for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.