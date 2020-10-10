Plans remain in place to start the high school sports in mid-December with football scheduled to begin Jan. 8, the CIF-Southern Section announced in a statement Oct. 2.
“There has been one constant since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March… Change,” wrote CIF-Southern Section Commissioner of Athletic Rob Wigod. “We have seen so many different things develop over the last several months and it has been extremely difficult to keep up with all the dynamics involved. However, what I want to assure you is there is one thing that will not change and that is our 2020-21 sports calendars.”
Mr. Wigod announced the start dates for the high school sports season with five sports starting in December and one in January.
The other 13 will begin in late February to mid-March.
“Our member schools have done a remarkable job of arranging schedules and making plans for lies ahead, and I truly appreciate the efforts they have made in service to our student-athletes,” Mr. Wigod wrote. “Hopefully, progress will continue to be made in getting our students back on campus for academics and athletics as we forge on through these unprecedented times.”
Fall sports this year, and their start dates are: boys volleyball, Dec. 12; girls volleyball, Dec. 19; boys and girls cross country, Dec. 26; boys and girls water polo, Dec. 28; and football, Jan. 8.
Spring sports and start dates are: girls tennis, Feb. 22; boys and girls soccer, Feb. 27; boys tennis, March 1; wrestling, March 5; boys and girls basketball, March 12; swimming, March 13; baseball and softball, March 19; boys and girls golf, March 20; track and field, March 20.
Notable games
•The 41st annual Milk Can football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 at Chino High, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
Last season, Don Lugo won 15-14.
•The annual Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at Chino Hills High stadium, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills.
Last season, Ayala won, 29-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.