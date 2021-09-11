City of Chino Hills will offer soccer leagues for adults ages 30 and up, starting Thursday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 12.
The women’s league will play games between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursdays and coed games from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays at Grand Avenue Park, 1300 Grand Ave.
Men’s division games will take place 9:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays.
Team rosters are limited to a minimum of 11 players, or a maximum of 22 players.
Cost is $55 for Chino Hills residents and $70 for non-residents if paid by Friday, Sept. 17.
Cost is $65 for residents and $80 for non-residents if paid by Friday, Sept. 24.
Information: chinohills.org.
