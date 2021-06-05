Chino High Junior Ashley Hood captured the 2020-21 Val Verde girls golf championship and Most Valuable Player honors May 27. The league finals were held at at Mountain Meadows Golf Course in Pomona. Hood finished with a two-day score of 158.
