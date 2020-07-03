The Chino Valley YMCA will host group-exercise classes, starting Monday, July 6.
The facility is located at 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino.
A YMCA membership is required.
Classes will be held outdoors in the pool area or on the basketball courts.
Proper social distancing protocols will be in place to provide a safe and sanitary environment, Chino Valley YMCA officials said.
There will be large square marked down on the court to ensure proper spacing is maintained.
Anyone attending a class should bring a mat, towel and water because sharing items will be prohibited.
Schedule of class
Monday classes are:
7:30 am - Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; P3, 6 p.m.
Tuesday classes are:
7:30 am - Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Pilates, 6 p.m.
Wednesday classes are:
7:30 am - Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; P3, 6 p.m.
Thursday classes are:
Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Body Sculpt, 6 p.m.
Friday classes are:
Pilates/Core, 7:30 a.m.
Information: Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445 or weymca.org.
