Nine Chino Hills High, four Ayala High and three Chino High student-athletes signed national letters of intent to their college choices today (Feb. 1) during National Signing Day.
Sixteen Chino Valley student-athletes sign with college choices today on National Signing Day
- By Josh Thompson
Latest e-Edition
