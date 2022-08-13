Ayala High School
Nickname: Bulldogs
Head coach: A.J. Gracia (7th season: 43-18 overall, 23-5 in league)
2021 overall, league records: 9-2 overall, 3-0 in Mountain West League.
2021 point totals: 331 points scored (30.0 points per game), 162 points allowed (14.7 points per game).
Mountain West League opponents (with 2021 records): Bonita (9-3, 2-1); Alta Loma (8-4, 1-2); Charter Oak (5-6, 0-3).
2022 nonleague opponents (with 2021 records): Torrey Pines (6-4); Etiwanda (12-1); Leuzinger (6-6); Monrovia (10-1); Chino Hills (8-6); Citrus Valley (8-4); Glendora (11-1).
Top returning players: Bryan Wilson (junior, third year starting quarterback); Marquis Monroe (running back, cornerback, wide receiver); Eddie Huerta (running back, outside linebacker); Lytallion Payne II (wide receiver); Dominic Alloway (wide receiver); Vincent Garcia (wide receiver); David Saravia (defensive line); Wyatt Summerford (linebacker); Jacob Munoz (linebacker); Enrique Ibanez (safety); and Tommy Tucay (safety).
Top newcomers to varsity level: Brandon Townsell (middle linebacker); AJ Levells (Chino Hills High transfer, cornerback); and Drew Amico (Roosevelt High transfer, wide receiver).
Coach’s comments: “We wanted to beef up our schedule because we have a great group of guys coming back and want to be challenged with the new CIF-Southern Section playoff system,” Coach Gracia said. “Our quarterback (Bryan Wilson) is everything you want in a quarterback as far as the leadership, being a teammate and his promotion of the program as a whole. He wanted to put Ayala on the map and I think he can have a breakout season this year.”
Chino High School
Nickname: Cowboys
Head coach: Joey LaRosa (4th season; 14-12 overall, 5-5 in league)
2021 overall, league records: 7-4 overall, 2-1 in Sierra League.
2021 point totals: 353 points scored (32.0 points per game), 186 points allowed (16.9 points per game).
Sierra League opponents (with 2021 records): Covina (8-4, 3-0); Rowland (3-7, 1-2); Pomona (5-7, 0-3).
2022 nonleague opponents (with 2021 records): Western (8-3); Diamond Bar (5-7); Baldwin Park (10-1); Valley Christian-Cerritos (7-3); Don Lugo (1-9); El Dorado (8-4); Cerritos (5-6).
Top returning players: Daniel Nakashima (wide receiver/defensive back); Diego Ogata (linebacker, quarterback); Gilbert Galindo (running back, middle linebacker).
Top newcomers to varsity level: Izaiah Delce (Bishop Amat High transfer, nose tackle, offensive and defensive line); Nathan Blanco (Bishop Amat High transfer, linebacker, running back) and Diego Zaragoza (Ayala High transfer, defensive end).
Coach’s comments: “We’re very young, but we are talented,” Coach LaRosa said. “If those young guys can grow up quick and play like they have experience, then we will be very competitive in all of our games. We have a tough nonleagiue schedule and we think that will help us get ready for league and the playoffs.”
Chino Hills High School
Nickname: Huskies
Head coach: Keland Johnson (1st season)
2021 overall, league records: 8-6 overall, 2-2 in Baseline League
2021 point totals: 284 points scored (21.8 points per game), 257 points allowed (19.7 points per game).
Baseline League opponents (with 2021 records): Etiwanda (12-1, 4-0); Upland (6-6, 2-2); Rancho Cucamonga (6-6, 2-2); Damien (3-7, 0-4).
2022 nonleague opponents (with 2021 records): Glendora (11-1); Diamond Ranch (2-8); JW North (11-1); Charter Oak (5-6); Ayala (9-2); Foothill (10-2).
Top returning players: Tyrese Boss (wide receiver, secondary); Jackson Nickel (right guard); Johnathan Jaime (right tackle); Gagneet Sidhu (left tackle); Zane Poulter (defensive end, outside linebacker, tight end); Kade Musser (middle linebacker, tight end); Hunter Corbin (running back, linebacker); and Colin Corbin (safety).
Top newcomers to varsity level: Favian Vasquez (Chino High transfer, quarterback); Chase Menifee (defensive back); Jose Saldana (Diamond Ranch High transfer, wide receiver); and Jalen Thompson-Delgado (wide receiver).
Coach’s comments: “I hope that our players continue to work hard. Right now, with the summer offseason program, and everything going on at Chino Hills, it seems pretty good,” Coach Johnson said. “We have a lot of senior leadership, so we are hoping to build upon on practice effort and take that to Friday nights. Our players are hungry.”
Don Lugo High School
Nickname: Conquistadores
Head coach: Rick Finch (1st season)
2021 overall, league records: 1-9 overall, 0-3 in San Antonio League.
2021 point totals: 58 points scored (5.8 points per game); 411 points allowed (41.1 points per game).
San Antonio League opponents (with 2021 records): West Covina (6-5, 3-0); Claremont (7-6, 2-1); Chaffey (2-8, 1-2).
2022 nonleague opponents (with 2021 records): El Rancho (9-2); Alta Loma (8-4); Hawthorne (6-6); Chino (7-4); San Jacinto Valley Academy (4-5); San Dimas (8-4); South Hills (0-10).
Top returning players: Ayden Machado (middle linebacker); Mackenzie Aguilera (kicker); Marquette Moore (wide receiver); Abel Luna (wide receiver); Boomer Randazzo (offensive, defensive tackle); Luke Ybarra (tight end); Gavin Hrynezuk (wide receiver, cornerback); and Connor Carver (defensive end).
Top newcomers to varsity level: Jason Armendariz (quarterback); Elijah Montijo (running back); Marshall Anderson (linebacker); Erik Marroquian (linebacker).
Coach’s comments: “We have a new coaching crew. A lot of new players, about 45 total in the program,” Coach Finch said. “We had a very good summer. We did very well in passing tournaments we were in, so there is a lot of positivity there. I’m feeling pretty confident right now, we are looking really good.”
Ontario Christian High School
Nickname: Knights
Head coach: Matt Hoekstra (7th season: 43-24-1 overall, 20-12 in league)
2021 overall, league records: 6-3-1 overall, 3-1 in Ambassador League
2021 point totals: 306 points scored (30.6 points per game), 191 points allowed (19.1 points per game).
Ironwood League opponents (with 2021 records): Big Bear (9-2); Valley Christian-Cerritos (7-3); Village Christian (9-2); Aquinas (10-6); Heritage Christian (6-6).
2022 nonleague opponents (with 2021 records): St. Margaret’s (9-5); Xavier Prep (6-4-1); Salesian (9-4); Rancho Christian (2-8); AB Miller (7-3).
Top returning players: Hayden Slegers (quarterback); Jacob Cox (running back, linebacker); Harrison Cornell (offensive and defensive line); Vinny Maravilla (offensive and defensive line); Andrew Ortiz (running back); Jack Molina (safety, running back).
Top newcomers to varsity level: Marquis Bradley (Charter Oak High transfer, safety and wide receiver).
Coach’s comments: “We’re excited for the season,” Coach Hoekstra said. “We are young, but we are strong and we are looking forward to seeing our talent. We are excited about the new league. This school has some historical ties to some of the schools in our league now from when we were in the old Olympic League with Valley Christian and Village Christian, it will be fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.