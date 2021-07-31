They’re off to a good start.
The U.S. Women’s basketball team won its first two pool play games this week at the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, vying for its seventh straight gold medal.
Chino native and 2000 Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi, 39, is among two women’s basketball players on this year’s squad seeking to become the first athletes in the sport to win five gold medals. The other is 40-year-old Sue Bird.
The U.S. plays its final pool play game at 9:40 p.m. local time Monday, Aug. 2 against France before advancing to the women’s basketball quarterfinals on Aug. 3-4.
The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 with the gold- and bronze-medal games on Saturday, Aug. 7.
All games are being played at Saitama Super Arena, located about 22 miles from Tokyo.
USA 86,
Japan 69
The U.S. trailed Japan, 30-28, at the end of the first quarter Thursday night (local time) but outscored the host 58-39 the rest of the way to earn the 17-point victory. Taurasi played 21 minutes, finishing with 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting and recorded three assists. A’Ja Wilson led the U.S. with 20 points and Brianna Stewart and Brittney Griner scored 15 points apiece.
The U.S. shot 54.4 percent from the field and outrebounded Japan, 48-33.
USA 81,
Nigeria 72
Taurasi was among three U.S. players scoring in double figures Tuesday, finishing with 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 of 5 from the 3-point line.
She had two rebounds and three turnovers and was 2 for 2 from the free throw line.
A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 19 points and Brittney Griner scored 13 for the U.S., which has won the gold medal in every Olympics since 1996.
Sylvia Fowles scored nine points and Jewell Loyd had eight points off the bench for the U.S.
Nigeria’s Ezinne Kalu scored a team-high 16 point, Victoria Macaulay added 11 points and Adaora Elonu and Promise Amukamara each scored 10 points in the loss.
The U.S. led 20-17 after one quarter, 44-32 at halftime and 70-50 at the end of three quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.